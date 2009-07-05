How to Be a Lousy General Manager

I recently wrote someone to meet about a future project for a customer. The dollar value of a project we are looking at would be around $140K. The email I got back wasn’t very enticing. It had a heavy PDF attached with nothing I didn’t already know about the company. What’s important is what comes next:



I wrote asking to meet, as we’re in the same city. No answer. My partner met this person subsequently and the guy confirmed getting my message.



Zoom forward several weeks. Today, I received a mass mailing to my address with news from this company. I replied asking him remove my address from the mailing list and that subsequent mailings would be reported as spam. Here’s what he answered:



“I was thinking you would be interested by this newsletter. If you don’t wish to receive this newsletter anymore, you can unsubscribe directly.”



Bzzzzzzz BAD answer. I replied that one doesn’t opt out of UBE which is Unsolicited Bulk Email (aka spam) and when I ask to be removed, you don’t make me jump through hoops to be removed from a list I never asked to be put on.



He then answered beginning with “I am the General Director of Vin……a…”. Ok, this is a small company in the already crowded wine social web space, trying hard to get traction. They could use a real job about now. Why didn’t a meeting happen, even with another employee?



I do not wish further discourse with this person, but here’s what my thought is:



As General Director of a company, you just spit on being a part of a $140,000 deal with a brand name more prestigious than any in your PDF. This would be a stupid mistake for a sales repo, let a lone the general manager of a company.



One: Admit you’re wrong, it doesn’t cost you anything. Almost any error is savable (except if it involves atomic energy)



Two: Don’t bandy about your title to people, it means nothing to me. You probably made it up anyway.



Three: What part of UNSOLICITED do you not get? Bad enough to send this crap out, but never ask me to opt out of something I did not opt into.



I feel like we’re back in 1998.