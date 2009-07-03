What is Social Innovation? Reflections from the National Conference for Service and Volunteering

After three days of celebrating, learning and sharing with exceptional service advocates from around the world, I left the conference energized and inspired to make a more significant impact in the communities in which we live and work. We all had access to tools and resources that have better equipped us to enhance our volunteer efforts, measure our impact and further develop meaningful relationships that will prove to be pivotal to building a nation committed to service. We are now partners in this effort – not individual companies, organizations and communities, but united as one driving force that will make an overwhelming difference in our society.

On Wednesday, I provided opening remarks for what I thought was one of the most interesting sessions of the conference: The White House session on Social Innovation: Harnessing What Works to Address Critical National Challenges.

For those who are not familiar with it, The White House Office of Social Innovation and Civic Participation is a newly created office located within the Domestic Policy Council and is responsible for coordinating efforts to enlist individuals, non-profits, social entrepreneurs, corporations and foundations as partners in solving social problems. Through the Social Innovation Fund, it works to identify the most promising non-profit programs, provide growth capital for these programs, and improve the use of data and evaluation to raise the bar on what programs the government funds.

One of the panelists, Michele Jolin, senior advisor for social innovation for the Domestic Policy Council at the White House, opened the session and underscored that “the Office represents President Obama’s new governing philosophy: providing growth capital to support projects that work, bringing promising projects to scale, and supporting others who are leading the change in their communities.” To me, this type of focused, measureable and sustainable philosophy and investment strategy is how we are going to spur valuable change and shift the norm within the social sector.

So what exactly is social innovation?

Another panelist, Steve Goldsmith, vice chair for the Corporation for National and Community Service, explained that “social innovation is a new organization or procedure that changes the way we operate and view ideas…These are the projects that are not only filled with energy and passion, but also have a sustainable business model and are focused on outcomes and impact.”

Panelist Cheryl Dorsey, president of EchoingGreen, a global non-profit that awards seed capital to social entrepreneurs, echoed this sentiment and further reiterated that the rise of social innovation comes from three overarching causes: