The Internet Makes Work for Idle Hands

The radical decentralization of the means of cultural production and distribution it has brought about, that I mentioned in the slidecast in my last post, “ Social Begins At Home ,” has changed the very nature of the audience–of what an audience is.

Until very recently, the means of production were in the hands of the few–governments and large corporations. The audience was functionally passive in its reception of ideas–like Victorian children, it was seen and not heard.

Thus we began to think of it as a target: a location that advertisers wished to bombard with persuasion (appropriating the language and strategies of war), an object to be acted upon, passive and attentive.

But now anyone with time and inclination and a computer and Internet access [which we think is everyone, but still isn’t–one in five people in the USA have never sent an email–although those that haven’t are mostly 65 plus with limited education] can create, modulate and propagate. A generation has grown up knowing it can publish whatever it wants to say and it increasingly demands to be heard. These digital natives have an participatory relationship with media, and by extension, with brands.

We are experiencing the beginning of a new era of culture, created bottom up by the many, not top down by the few. A brand is but one voice among a polyphony, hopefully providing the stimulus for conversations, but unable to dominate them: a brand’s share of voice is now to be measured against all the conversations of the Web.

And many of these conversations are made up of other conversations, recombinant constructs built on cultural foundations of other things.

An example, by way of illustration: