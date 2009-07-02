No, It’s Not an Urban Myth: Video of Heinz Beanzawave Surfaces

Last month, we posted pictures of the Heinz Beanzawave, a USB-powered prototype mini microwave that measures just 7.4 inches tall by 6.2 inches wide and 5.9 inches deep. And while we confirmed the microwave’s existence with Heinz, it’s still hard to believe that the company is actually developing a $160 companion microwave for its Snap Pots single-serving baked bean containers. And yet, here it is. A video of the Beanzawave in action has surfaced, proving that workers may never again have to leave their desks to get piping hot beans. Check out the Beanzawave below.