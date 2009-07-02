Sony’s Jack Tretton Talks PlayStation 3 and the 10-Year Console Cycle

We tend to look at things in 10-year increments when a lot of people tend to look at in five, and then they boil it down to three as the make-or-break time. And I think if you have that narrow of a view you take much less risk. We want the platform to be successful, we want to be profitable. But it is getting harder to measure that. And when you get down to a game like The Last Guardian, you can’t just look at the number of units it sold versus it’s development cost; it’s what did you do to drive our message of diversity.

You have to look at things over a long-term period. It’s extremely difficult to do in our industry, and even more difficult to do in this economy. In our industry it’s all about now, “When are you going to drop you price? When’s the new system coming out? What’s the new game?” You have to take a step back and not get caught up in that. But it gets more and more difficult in this economy because people don’t have the patience to say, “You’re not profitable today, or that game didn’t make money today, but it’s kind of setting up for three or five years down the road.” In this economy people go, “There may not be any tomorrow, so it’s all about today.” So I think that attitude is being tested now more than it ever has.

Out of E3 came criticism of the and disappointment that there was no PS3 price drop. What do you think about this fixation on price?

It’s somewhat natural, especially in this economy. But people are always wanting you to lower your price on hardware. We could’ve come out with a PlayStation 2.5 for $299 or less, and in the first two or three years it would sell extremely well. But there would be a point where people would be going, “I am not really seeing the incremental leap.” We feel that we’re sacrificing the short term to pay dividends in the long term. People are having short-term thinking–the platform is not even three years old. It was $599; it’s now $399. The focus on pricing is something we appreciate, but you have to have the conviction and the confidence that you are on the right path for the long term and ultimately you’ll get all the consumers you want. You won’t get them all day one, but we’re looking to get them over a 10-year period. It’s going to take different things to get different consumers.

You talked again about the 10-year cycle and the future, but recently you said we focus too much on tomorrow and not enough on today.

I said that in the context of, “We want a price drop; when’s a new system coming out?” I am saying to enjoy the technology that you have, explore the technology that you have, maximize the technology that you have, instead of trying to hasten the demise. People are just coming up to speed with the technology. Today’s platform and tomorrow’s platform is the PlayStation 3. But there’s somebody that wants to talk about when PlayStation 4 is coming out and what kind of technology is it going to have.