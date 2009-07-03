Brad Pitt’s Foundation Unveils 14 Home Designs for New Orleans

Brad Pitt is more than just a voracious consumer of design –he is, perhaps, one of design’s greatest philanthropists. The proof is his two-year long effort to build houses–designed by some of the world’s best architects–to New Orleans’s Katrina-decimated Ninth Ward.

Yesterday, Pitt’s organization, Make it Right, released 14 new home designs. Eventually, the foundation aims to build 150 houses in the area. The 14 architects are a formidable lot: Atelier Hitoshi, Bild Design, Billes, buildingstudio, BNIM, Constructs, Elemental, Gehry Partners, GRAFT, Kappe Architects, MVRDV, Pugh + Scarpa, Waggonner & Ball Architects, and William McDonough + Partners.

An elegant design by Elemental, which looks like a dead-ringer for a modern Swiss mountain retreat (and, come to think of it, this moving house we featured):

MVRDV produced a raised house that’s very reminiscent of another work we’ve seen of theirs, the astonishing Balancing Barn. This one is lofted on stilts rather than cantelevered:

Pugh+Scarpa produced an A-frame with terrific porches–meant to be a “gathering space” for the block, with an elevated cooking pit, and bleecher-like seating out front. Inside, the house revolves around a lofty, bright living room (more images of the project at Dezeen):