Keep June’s Jobless Data in the Rear View

With job losses in nearly every industry, the June unemployment numbers (9.5% unemployment rate, 467K jobs lost) show that the already tough job market has some distance to go before turning the corner. Hopeful signs exist, but people looking for work still must be persistent and resourceful to succeed.

The good news is that the pace of job losses has slowed — the average monthly loss for the second quarter of 2009 (roughly 436K) is lower than the first quarter’s (roughly 707K). And the unemployment rate’s jump to 9.5 from 9.4 is a smaller jump than we’ve seen in several months.

These figures should give job seekers perspective, not discourage them. Hiring is still happening in every part of the country. Job hunters today need to understand what makes them uniquely valuable to an employer and communicate that well, focusing on one resume or job application at a time. Opportunities wait for people who are proactive, who make connections through networking, and who remain positive in the face of challenges.

For more guidance on job-hunting essentials, see these articles: