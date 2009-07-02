Cannes Picks the Year’s Best Package Design

The 56th annual Cannes Lions International Advertising Festival just wrapped up, with the announcement of its winners in the Design Category. Curiously, this is only the second year that the festival has included design in its awards, even though design has become an inescapable part of branding. (Better late than never, we guess.) You can check out the Design winners on Cannes’s badly designed Web site . The Dieline went one better, combing through those entries, and gathering all of the packaging winners. It’s a pretty great group.

Interestingly enough, two of the three Gold winners were good examples of a recent trend that’s come about, which makes a virtue out of rough, almost amateurish sketches. It’s an aesthetic that has some precedent in the “grunge design” pioneered by David Carson in the 1980s and 1990s (who recently spoke at TED ), and, more recently, in the brilliant work of Stefan Sagmeister. But why’s it popping up here, in a condiments line and a wine bottle? I’d guess that there’s a certain looseness that makes sense, in light of the whole move to artisan, supposedly hand-crafted food products–that is, stuff that seems like it was created by altruistic hippies, rather than faceless megacorporations. Which means you can expect to see some trickle-down copycats anytime now in a Whole Foods near you!

Anyway, on to some of the best work.

Jamie Oliver’s condiment line, designed by Pearlfisher, won Gold (you know the company’s work–they designed the bottle for Absolut Vodka):

Another Gold: Gut Oggau Wine, designed by Jung von Matt: