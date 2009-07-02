Engaging the New Consumer: Database and Variable Marketing

Gone are the days of a media landscape dominated by mass-market
advertising and the cookie-cutter consumer. No longer are effective
marketing campaigns targeted to mom, dad, son, daughter and grandpa.
Today, effective advertising engages the affluent mother who’d rather
go to a spa than pull weeds or the introspective father who cares
deeply about the hem on his pants. Personalization and customization
are essential as businesses seek to establish meaningful relationships
with prospective and current customers.
Segmentation is a marketing tool used to identify and develop communications for key consumer groups. Through a variety of business intelligence tools and
comprehensive market databases, companies can synthesize a large amount
of consumer data into key target segments.
Variable Browsing
After visiting Amazon.com, doesn’t the homepage start to recommend
books you’d actually buy? The same goes for a YouTube user. As your
browsing history accumulates, Amazon and YouTube sifts through their
mountains of data to recommend customized product / video pages just
for you.
Beyond YouTube and Amazon, there are many repositories filled with
billions of data points. Sweepstakes, contests, online registrations,
even browsing history generates mounds of data about each and every
person. In essence, as we browse and engage with the web, we are
creating a trail of digital crumbs. Those mountains of data are
valuable for companies seeking to quantify, qualify and synthesize
their target segments. A tremendous amount of money is spent purchasing
this data–whether it’s by a senators re-election campaign or a Fortune
500 company.
Variable Marketing
To further engage consumers, there are many tools at your disposal.
One of those tools is variable marketing. Variable marketing uses an
overlying theme coupled with a personalized message to every consumer
or segment. Imagine a piece of…
