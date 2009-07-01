advertisement
Summer Movies We’re Afraid to See: Brokeback Platform

By RooftopComedy1 minute Read

In this season of Transformers and G.I. Joe, and with Hollywood prepping big-budget versions of Monopoly, Bazooka Joe, and Stretch Armstrong, what’s next? Each week we’ll supply the title for an upcoming–and completely fake–Hollywood movie. You supply the plot synopsis, then reveal the hidden text below to see what Rooftop Comedy came up with.

Brokeback Platform

Director: Gus Van Sant
Compatibility is a force of nature.

Quote: “I wish I knew how to force-quit you…”

Plot Synopsis

 

The best reader synopsis from the comment thread below wins a copy of The Sims 3 Collector’s Edition, and will be featured in next week’s edition of Summer Movies We’re Afraid to See.

RooftopComedy records live comedy every night of the year, with a global network of comedians satirizing everything from the boardroom to the bathroom. Go to fastcompany.com/rooftopcomedy every Friday for new RooftopComedy videos.

