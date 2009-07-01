Summer Movies We’re Afraid to See: Brokeback Platform

In this season of Transformers and G.I. Joe, and with Hollywood prepping big-budget versions of Monopoly, Bazooka Joe, and Stretch Armstrong, what’s next? Each week we’ll supply the title for an upcoming–and completely fake–Hollywood movie. You supply the plot synopsis, then reveal the hidden text below to see what Rooftop Comedy came up with.

Brokeback Platform

Director: Gus Van Sant

Compatibility is a force of nature.

Quote: “I wish I knew how to force-quit you…”



Plot Synopsis

Set against a sweeping white studio backdrop, Justin Long and John Hodgman star in this raw, powerful story of two men forced to live a lie about their decades-long hidden love affair.

