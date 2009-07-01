“Sex and the Boardroom: Is power the ultimate aphrodisiac?” screams from the tip top of the front page of today’s Financial Times in bold letters, referring to a page 10 article by Luke Johnson entitled “ The sex snare set for top dog executives. ” Poor guys…sounds tough! A snare…a trap! In the article itself, citing Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, the writer mulls about ambition, testosterone, the temptations of power, men’s “sexual appetites,” anthropologists, biologists, “lusts,” and “nubile women.”

Sorry to bring this down from such erotic heights, but what does this have to do with the boardroom?

Where sex is concerned, it is probably more relevant to shareholders that boards be comprised of women and men with the experience, expertise, and diversity of backgrounds and perspectives to make decisions that will maximize shareholder value. That companies have policies and practices to identify, recruit, and promote the most highly qualified and talented women and men for employment, and provide an environment that motivates people to be their most productive.

How about “gender in the boardroom,” not “sex and the boardroom.”