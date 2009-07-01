Use Ethonomics When Crafting A Company’s Narrative

advertisement

Military

experts like Michael Vlahos have spent more

than a decade re-exploring the role of “strategic narratives” in war. This is

because, as I mentioned in my last post, there has been a shift in the nature

of war. In my interview with Vlahos, we discussed how the role of “strategic

narratives” has been thrust to the forefront of our arsenal of military tools.To learn more about Vlahos’ newest book, Fighting Identity: Sacred War and World Change, click here. In

this context, strategic narratives are considered to be “compelling

storylines which can explain events convincingly and from which inferences can

be drawn.” Or alternatively, “an interlocking framework of ‘truths’”

that explain how a conflict came to be, where it is going, and how it should be

argued and described. The

story of the September 11, 2001, attacks offer a modern example of what

strategic narratives are and why they are useful tools for understanding

conflict. In 2003, 75 percent of Americans polled supported the U.S. response

to the 9/11 attacks – its offensive against Iraq. Four

years later, in April 2007, 58 percent of participants of the same poll now

felt the U.S. attack on Iraq was a mistake. Many

military experts find strategic narratives, or the discourse of the historic

event, as a way to explain this shift and manage conflicts so that they can

win. This is important because people would naturally rather support the winner

than the loser. As Nicollo Machiavelli eloquently

put it:

“…because if the two powerful

neighbors of yours come to blows, either they are such that, one of them

winning, you have to fear the winner, or not. In whichever of these two cases,

it will always be more useful to you to come out openly and make a good war;

because in the first case, if you do not come out, you will always be the prey

of whoever wins, with the pleasure and satisfaction of the vanquished, and you

have neither reason nor anything that might defend you or that might give you

shelter. Because he who wins does not want suspect friends who did not help him

in adversity; he who loses does not shelter you, because you did not want to

rescue his fortune with arms in hand.” This

thought process also applies to business because the same human principles

operate here. Corporations must build authentic narratives that make people

want to belong. As Vlahos said in our interview, “The relationship between

customers and the corporation needs to be something more than manipulation by

the corporation to get what they want. It has to satisfy their vision of what

they are and what they want to be.” Importantly,

Vlahos contends that a corporation’s narrative needs to be in harmony with that

of the greater civilization. A business’ actions become the posts of its story,

and a company needs to show that ultimately this fits with where the community

at large wants to go. It

is that link – between the corporate narrative and the cultural one – where

Ethonomics comes in. If people want companies that are moving in the direction

of ethics and sustainability, then companies must show that their narratives

fit this vision too. What

I loved about this interview was the practicality of it. Here is someone who

knows a lot about war and bloodshed explaining the strategic benefit of being

“good”! Using

Strategic Narratives to Explain Apple’s Allure

When Vlahos

turned to the implication of strategic narratives in business, he picked a

prominent corporate “war” to make his point: Apple vs. Microsoft. The narrative view offers a fascinating

explanation for what is happening between these competitors. Microsoft has

generated significantly more value than Apple, but Apple

has plugged into the national Zeitgeist (our general

trend of thought and feeling) more powerfully. Vlahos says that narratives

can explain this, and a company’s narrative is often tied to that of its leader.

Steve Jobs, founder and CEO of

Apple, has been able to sense the national narrative of being an “underdog” and

plugs into it. He represents something that many of us want to be part of. Jobs

represents salvation and success through innovation and hard work. Conversely, Vlahos sees that “[Microsoft Chairman Bill] Gates represents, whether he

likes it or not, the gilded age – the age of Rockefeller.” The gilded age narrative may have been an alluring

historical story, but it is no longer the ideal. It does not lead to where the

majority of Americans want to see us going – to a place of efficient

sustainability where average people have the chance to realize their dreams and

monopolies do not win. The

strategic narrative plays a role within the company and outside of the company.

Ask yourself the questions below to see how you can craft a narrative that your

employees and your customers can support.

1. What is your company’s narrative? 2. How does your company’s narrative fit the broader

cultural one? 3. Is the narrative closely associated with your company’s

leadership? 4. How

can I share our narrative to inspire others?





