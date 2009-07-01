Engaging Influentials: Twitter and Beyond

With the rapid adoption of social media, we have accelerated into a network economy. In a network economy, connectivity enables value to be created and shared by network
members. The larger the network, the greater the potential benefits.
In the digital world, network activities take place on an open platform
that enables participation and cloud computing (think Wikipedia and
widgets).
In networks, some members are more connected and active, and
therefore have more influence. These influentials are important
members because they add significantly more value to the social network. In
the digital world, they blog, twitter, upload videos, experiment with
new gadgets, and create widgets. As early adopters, they tend to be
trendsetters that are followed by their friends and sometimes the
masses. The book, the Whuffie Factor,
talks about Social Capital, and how our society is increasingly
motivated to become more useful and creative. Today, more people want
to be influencers, and they want to be enabled.
In 2009, Twitter has emerged as one of the most talked about
platforms in the network economy. Indeed, there is a simple network
exchange on Twitter: influencer creates bite-size content, and
follower discovers new information. Here are a few examples of the
exchange:
• Gavin Newsom,
mayor of San Francisco and California Governor Candidate, has over
500,000 followers. He keeps his followers informed about upcoming
events and fundraising, and enables them to interact with…
To learn more about how engaging influentials in social media can impact business, visit us at Sparxoo.com.