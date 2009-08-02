advertisement
100th Anniversary of First Lincoln Penny

By Fast Company Calendar1 minute Read
lincoln penny

The first U.S. penny — pure copper and featuring a woman with flowing
hair — was minted in 1792. But it wasn’t until 1909, a century after
Lincoln’s birth, that the 16th prez’s image made it to the coin. Now,
to mark Honest Abe’s 100th year on the one-cent piece, the U.S. Mint is
introducing four new designs, each representing an era of Lincoln’s
life — for instance, a log cabin for his childhood — to replace the
Lincoln Memorial on the tail side. Now those are some pretty pennies.AB

Sun, August 02
Spend
