The first U.S. penny — pure copper and featuring a woman with flowing
hair — was minted in 1792. But it wasn’t until 1909, a century after
Lincoln’s birth, that the 16th prez’s image made it to the coin. Now,
to mark Honest Abe’s 100th year on the one-cent piece, the U.S. Mint is
introducing four new designs, each representing an era of Lincoln’s
life — for instance, a log cabin for his childhood — to replace the
Lincoln Memorial on the tail side. Now those are some pretty pennies. — AB
Sun, August 02
Spend
100th anniversary of first Lincoln penny
