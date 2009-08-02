MOMA’s “No Discipline” Show

Israeli-born designer Ron Arad “is the most curious person I know,”
says Paola Antonelli, senior curator of architecture and design at the
Museum of Modern Art. “We titled the show ‘No Discipline’ because so
many designers choose to be on one side of design or the other —
working with galleries or industrial manufacturers — but Ron was one
of the first artists to be beyond those divisions.” Arad’s first major U.S. retrospective
highlights his love for iterative design (successive chairs made from
steel, carbon fiber, polyurethane, and fiberglass) and technology
(SMS-enabled crystal chandeliers). Curious, indeed. — KR
Sun, August 02
Ogle
MOMAs “No Discipline” Show
New York
