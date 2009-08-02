MOMA’s “No Discipline” Show

Israeli-born designer Ron Arad “is the most curious person I know,”

says Paola Antonelli, senior curator of architecture and design at the

Museum of Modern Art. “We titled the show ‘No Discipline’ because so

many designers choose to be on one side of design or the other —

working with galleries or industrial manufacturers — but Ron was one

of the first artists to be beyond those divisions.” Arad’s first major U.S. retrospective

highlights his love for iterative design (successive chairs made from

steel, carbon fiber, polyurethane, and fiberglass) and technology

(SMS-enabled crystal chandeliers). Curious, indeed. — KR