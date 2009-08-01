advertisement
National Mustard Day

By Fast Company Calendar1 minute Read
Mustard is, well, cutting the mustard. As more Americans brown-bag lunch and dine at home, sales of the sauce are up. Revenue at market leader French’s grew more than 6% last year. But mustard’s sometime partner and neme-sis is doing even better: This past winter, sales of Heinz ketchup rock-eted 9%. For a response, we called Barry Levenson, curator of the World Famous Mustard Museum in Wisconsin. “Did Shakespeare ever write about ketchup?” he said. To which we replied, “He wrote about mustard?” Yes, he did, in The Taming of the Shrew. (Grumio: “What say you to a piece of beef and mustard?”) Touché? — ACL

Sat, August 01
Pucker
National Mustard Day

