how to build your own spaceship

When Piers Bizony was 10, his father asked him to keep a scrapbook of space travel. Four decades later, the science writer, still hooked, created this DIY manual for rocket jockeys. Though the book’s structure is a weak conceit, it does provide a framework for Bizony’s fascinating detours into spaceship mechanics and design — including a frighteningly graphic pit stop to explain onboard lavatories. And his clear explanation and abundant enthusiasm make for an energetic jaunt along space travel’s bumpy course from the realm of giant government agen-cies (NASA first sent man to the moon 40 years ago this month) to the cusp of a consumer market (funded by megamillionaires such as Jeff Bezos and Richard Branson). — KR