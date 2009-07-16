Cosmoprof in Vegas

The 25,000 beauty professionals at this mega makeup meet will have to slap on a brave face. Though the cosmetics sector stayed pert in previous recessions — lipstick sales rose 11% just after 9/11 — this slump is having an ugly effect on the $45 billion industry. According to NPD Group, a market-research firm, makeup-sector sales slid 7% in the first three months of 2009; eye shadow sagged by 9% and lip liner drooped 15%. Plain Janes, your time has come. — TB