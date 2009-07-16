World Aquatics Championships

Nearly 3,000 athletes from 200 nations will compete at this year’s swimming and diving championships. But extraordinary attention will go to one: Michael Phelps. In his first major meet since the bong-picture scandal that cost him a lucrative endorsement deal with Kellogg’s, he’ll race for redemption. Other celebs have rebounded from bigger infractions. Kate Moss, for example, cleaned up and partnered with Topshop after alleged cocaine use ruined her H&M deal. We think Phelps can follow suit, as long as he sticks to smoking the competition. — DM