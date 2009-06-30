Greenpeace Ranks Sustainable Seafood in Grocery Stores, Wegmans Tops List

Greenpeace’s third edition of the Carting Away the Oceans seafood sustainability scorecard brings some heartening news: over half of the leading U.S. supermarket chains have made progress in seafood sustainability. Many have introduced sustainable seafood policies, and others have removed endangered “red list” seafood from the shelves.

The environmental organization rated supermarkets based on a number of factors: policy, initiatives, labeling, and sales of critically endangered seafood species. But the top supermarket isn’t a boutique-y store; it’s Wegman’s, a regional supermarket in the mid-Atlantic that won top honors thanks to its sustainable seafood sourcing policy. Whole Foods ranked a measly third this year, dropping down from number one in 2008. And Trader Joe’s, a specialty supermarket that tries to emphasize its down-home appeal, ranked 17 out of 20 because it stocks a multitude of “red list” seafood products and lacks a sustainable seafood policy.

All the supermarkets surveyed still have work to do, as they all stock critically endangered species like orange roughy, swordfish, and Chilean sea bass. Greenpeace’s full list of supermarkets is below.

1. Wegmans

2. Ahold USA (Stop & Shop, Giant)

3. Whole Foods

4. Target

5. Safeway (Dominicks, Genuardi’s, Pavilions, Randall’s, Vons)

6. Harris Teeter

7. Walmart

8. Delhaize (Bloom, Food Lion, Hannaford Bros., Sweetbay)

9. Kroger (Baker’s, City Market, Dillon’s, Fred Meyer, Fry’s, King Soopers, Ralph’s,

Smith’s, Quality Food Center – QFC)

10. Costco

11. Aldi

12. A&P (Food Emporium, Pathmark, Super Fresh, Waldbaum’s)

13. Supervalu (Acme, Albertson’s, Bristol Farms, Jewel-Osco, Save-A-Lot, Shaw’s)

14. Giant Eagle

15. Publix

16. Winn-Dixie

17. Trader Joe’s

18. Meijer

19. Price Chopper

20. H.E. Butt (H.E.B., Central Market)

