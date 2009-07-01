Not Your Typical Cuppa Joe: The Espresso Cup Reimagined

Recently, students at Israel’s Shenkar Academy of Engineering and Design were tasked by their teachers, Alex Padwa and David Spectre, to redesign the coffee ritual. Of, course, the ritual itself is extremely simple, but the designs that the students came up with accentuate the coffee, or reconsider the interactions you make in preparing it, in novel ways.

Probably the most stunning example was this Gilad Davidi’s C8-H10-N4-O2 coffee cups (pictured above and below). The title refers to the chemical formula of caffeine. Some of the cups have an inner shape based on molecules; one is in the shape of a screw. All of them turn the coffee itself into an integral element of a tiny little sculpture:

Erez bar Am’s Tea=Time is comprised of a cup with a broad rim, and sugar beads that dissolve very slowly over time, thus slowing the entire ritual down: