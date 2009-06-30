More Than Meets the Eye

On his blog, Thirty Minutes from Andromeda , my friend Jim Belfiore writes about Michael Jackson. But Jim’s post points out a side of Michael that goes beyond the iconic King of Pop image. Did you know Michael Jackson was also an inventor? Check it out on Jim’s blog .

Of course, there are many celebrity inventors. We come to see people

through the lens of persona and tend to forget that people are often more

complex than what we see from the outside. Here are some of my favorite

examples of people we all know who have also made their mark as inventors.

Gary Burghoff: US Pat No. 5,235,774

Still waters run deep. Many of us remember Gary

as the quiet, wide-eyed “Radar” O’Reilly of MASH. However, Gary

also created a chum dispensing device to attract fish.

Jamie Lee Curtis: US Pat No. 4,753,647

Who knew the daughter of Tony Curtis and Janet Leigh was so clever.

Here she describes an improve diaper with a sealable pouch for clean-up wipes.

Samuel Clemens: US Pat No. 121,992

The iconic American writer and humorist known as Mark Twain patented three

inventions. This patent describes an improved adjustable clothing strap.

Zeppo Marx: US Pat No. 3,473,526

The youngest and perhaps underappreciated of the Marx brothers, Zeppo appeared

in the first five of the Marx brothers’ films before he went his own way as an

agent. However with the patent, we can see Zeppo’s range was quite

broad. This patent describes a device for monitoring cardiac pulse rate.

Paul Winchell: US Pat No. 3,097,366

As a child watching Paul Winchell on television, I had no idea that besides

being a great ventriloquist he was also a prolific inventor. He has loads

of patents to his credit covering a broad array of subject areas. This

one is for an artificial heart.