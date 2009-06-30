advertisement
NEED FOR NEW ORGANIZING PRINCIPLES

Recently I attended the VINT symposium.Among the great speakers were Umair Haque and Don Tapscott.   It was interesting that all speakers agreed on the fact that we now experience different sort of crises at the same time.They refer to many failing institutions, like the financial system, energy platform, global governance, education system, government & democracy,industrial age corporation, media, science, health care, cities and food.  

By Arnold Beekes1 minute Read

It was interesting that all speakers agreed on the fact that we now experience different sort of crises at the same time.They refer to many failing institutions, like the financial system, energy platform, global governance, education system, government & democracy,industrial age corporation, media, science, health care, cities and food.

 

Most surprising was that both the speakers and the (engaged) audience thought that there is no way back to the ‘old situation’, the way it was before the crisis. This crisis is so fundamental that a radical redesign of our institutions is needed in order to move forward again.

 

This change has to be guided by a set of NEW principles.  Both Haque and Tapscott came up with their own suggestions.

Haque calls them the new ideals/organizing principles: for ‘constructive capitalism’:

  1. from exploitation to renewal
  2. from tyranny to democracy
  3. from war to peace
  4. from domination to equity
  5. from profit to meaning

 

Tapscott calls them principles for redesigning our institutions:

  1. innovation
  2. collaboration
  3. openness
  4. self-organization
  5. integrity
  6. interdependence
  7. sustainability

 

As part of The Services Growth Ecosystem(see www.theproperway.com) I have developed this set of leadership principles:

LEADERSHIP

 

·     TRUST IS A VERB

·     HAVE COMMITABLE CORE VALUES

·     COACH INSTEAD OF MANAGE

·     LISTEN OPEN MINDED

·     PROVIDE MEANING

 

 

CHANGE

 

·     EXPLAIN THE WHY AND WIFM OF CHANGE

·     EVERYONE HAS TO CHANGE

·     INNOVATION IS THE NORM

·     HAVE CROSS FUNCTIONAL TEAMS

·     INVOLVE CUSTOMERS

 

TALENT

 

·     FOCUS ON STRENGHTS

·     HAVE FUN, PROVIDE THE POSSILBILITY TOPLAY 

·     LEARN CONTINUOUSLY

·     METRICS DRIVE BEHAVIOR

 

FRONTLINE

 

·     THE FRONTLINE IS YOUR REAL BUSINESSCARD

·     STIMULATE BOTTOM-UP COMMUNICATION

·     MAKE A DIFFERENCE

·     ENTHUSIASM DRIVES EXCELLENCE

 

 

SUSTAINABILITY

 

  • RESPECT DIFFERENCES AMONG INDIVIDUALS AND GROUPS, HAVE EMPATHY
  • BE ETHICAL IN THE FULFILLMENT OF ONE’S ROLE   
  • PROVIDE ‘CLEAN AND GREEN’ SOLUTIONS 

 

 

 

When you compare these sets of principles they articulate the need for a major shift in our thinking, in the way we organize corporations and institutions and in the way we interact with each other in this global society.

 

They all share the focus on:

* Sustainability

* Openness, transparency, democracy

* Meaning, make a difference

* Interdependence, collaboration

* Innovation

 

So, this is a very exciting challenge to combine all our efforts to create these new environments.

 

What would you like to contribute?

 

 ———————————————————————

RADICAL SERVICE INNOVATION

 

www.theproperway.com


