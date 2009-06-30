NEED FOR NEW ORGANIZING PRINCIPLES

It was interesting that all speakers agreed on the fact that we now experience different sort of crises at the same time.They refer to many failing institutions, like the financial system, energy platform, global governance, education system, government & democracy,industrial age corporation, media, science, health care, cities and food.

Most surprising was that both the speakers and the (engaged) audience thought that there is no way back to the ‘old situation’, the way it was before the crisis. This crisis is so fundamental that a radical redesign of our institutions is needed in order to move forward again.

This change has to be guided by a set of NEW principles. Both Haque and Tapscott came up with their own suggestions.