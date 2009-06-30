Sole Power Tile Makes Adding Solar Easy

Ask around to homeowners who have looked into capturing solar energy on their roof, and they will likely tell you there are several problems with the standard solar panel. The cost to install can be prohibitive, making it far from a smart investment for many houses. The solar panels are bulky and heavy–it’s basically a glass box suspended six inches above your roof. Plus most solar panels are made from materials like glass, silicon wafers and aluminum that are not always sustainable to produce or easy to recycle. And, to be honest–because this is your home we’re talking about, and you do care–they’re just so darn ugly.

AN ELEGANT IDEA

Peter Bressler, principal of Bresslergroup–the Philadelphia-based design firm that has executed

over 1500 product design projects for clients as diverse as Black and

Decker, Motorola, Becton Dickinson and Honeywell–had lived through the gas crisis in the late ’70s (and near enough

to Three Mile Island) to become personally concerned about energy in the mid-1990’s. “Environmental issues

were really entering the public consciousness,” he remembers. “The need for

alternative energy generation options was clear.” One day Bressler was coming home from a business trip, flying low over miles and miles of rooftops. “I thought, why are all of these roofs not generating electricity?”



A concept illustration showing the Solé idea compared to traditional panels.

Bressler came up with an idea to take the massive solar panel and condense it into a modular system that could actually be used more like a design element: Integrated into the building, rather than an afterthought. The tile would mimic the shape of the traditional curved “barrel tile” made from terra-cotta, which is already found on most Spanish-influenced roofs in regions where solar power would be most efficient. It was a game-changing idea. But neither the technology to make it affordable nor the market demand existed to make it a viable product and the concept sat idle for several years.

THE MARKET WARMS

Fast forward to 2005, when a “perfect storm” of new photovoltaic materials and rising public awareness allowed funds to be raised and Bresslergroup was hired by SRS Energy as the designers of the first curved building-integrated photovoltaic (BIPV) roofing product, Solé Power Tile. Instead of the rigid silicon crystalline wafers, Bresslergroup created a polymeric material that allowed them to make the curve of the tile. For the panels themselves, they used an extremely flexible triple-junction non-crystalline amorphous silicon cells made by Michigan-based UNI-SOLAR, known as a “thin film” technology.

“They’re the first company to make a cost-effective, lightweight solar technology that’s ideal for the roofing space,” says Abby Nessa Feinstein, director of marketing for SRS Energy. “The amount of energy and light that it can absorb from the sun is competitive with the traditional solar panels we see in the market, and in cloudy conditions and high-heat, it can actually do better.” Not only are the Solé tiles far cheaper to produce, the solar technology employed uses 99% less material than a traditional silicon wafer. And the curve in the tile allows air to freely circulate below it, preventing overheating. The ability to easily disassemble the thin film at the end of its lifespan make for easy recycling.