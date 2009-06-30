Case Studies in Sustainability from the Designers Accord: An Introduction

In July 2007, with a call-to-action dubbed the Kyoto Treaty for design, the Designers Accord was founded as a global coalition of designers, educators, and corporate leaders, working together to create positive environmental and social impact.

Since then, the Designers Accord has become one of the fastest moving and most influential organizations within the creative community: It has been adopted by over 170,000 members, representing each design discipline. In 2008, Fast Company wrote that it is “on a path to change the culture of the creative community from bottom to top, and with it, the way everything is made, from toothbrushes to airplanes.”

Our creatives from all over the globe–designing everything from toothbrushes to airplanes–are working to integrate the principles of sustainability into all aspects of design: from education, to practice and production, and ultimately consumption. We are catalyzing new thinking by collectively building our intelligence around issues of climate change and social justice, and tackling those challenges with optimism and creativity.

For example, frog design’s color changing, lichen-based wall art is used to detect carbon monoxide or other pollutants in the home.

IDEO’s hourglass-inspired interface that visually controls electricity usage at home. When the hourglass empties, the electricity that runs through the house turns off automatically.