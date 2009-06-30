Starting a Design Studio In a Downturn, Part 2: The First 15 Weeks

The first three months of any startup endeavor is full of new things. How soon can we get the Web site up? Which logo do we like? Do we have an NDA? How about a fax template? We could really use some coffee mugs, a whiteboard and our own trashcans. If only we had some income, we might be able to buy these things. Oh what an exciting day that will be!



Kicker Studio opened for business in September 2008, as the economy around us collapsed. We didn’t have seed money, or investors, or clients, or even a starter project lined up. But thanks to our partner Mike who had a studio and a shop, we had an office to go to, and desks to sit at, even if we couldn’t afford trashcans.

A few curious clients got in contact with us before we even had our official website up. We were so excited–people were already asking for us and we hadn’t even set up shop! We were all abuzz. The first proposal we tackled was particularly challenging, as we didn’t yet know what a Kicker proposal looked like, who would write which part, or which partners’ model from a previous company we should follow. Added to that was the complication of collaboration across time zones, as Dan Saffer was traveling in Tokyo, Tom Maiorana and Mike Scully were in San Francisco, Jody Medich was at Burning Man, and I was in New York. You might say that we did that one by the seat of our pants; and, not surprisingly, we didn’t get the work.

It’s amazingly easy, when you’re starting a new business, to forget everything that you’ve learned. In particular: sales is a numbers game, that sales cycles can often be long and unpredictable, and that not all leads–or even intense interest in your company–lead to project work. Innocents that we were, we forgot all of those things for the first few months, and got so excited by every possible lead that came in that you’d think each was a Wonka Golden Ticket. We were surprised by the new kind of energy that goes into everything when your business depends on it. When it’s a matter of survival, it becomes much more visceral. And personal.

Alongside our early adventures in inventing our sales pitch, we sent out our first round of “Hello! We’re here! Please hire us!” emails to friends, family and business contacts. And we excitedly awaited the responses from the hoards of friends of friends who’d be dying to have us design products for them. And we waited, and waited. We thought that it was only a matter of time before an amazing opportunity found us–here we were, ready to work. But the emails never came in, the phone never rang. Dan even tested that the phone was actually working several times.

We came to understand that the massive downturn in the economy meant no one was spending money on anything, let alone a brand new company like Kicker. Sometimes there are more factors in play than a business plan can predict, and our plan was shot to hell. Timing is everything.

But thanks to our connections, we had our first billable work within our first weeks of business. With our old-economy thinking, mixed with new-company optimism, we estimated that it might take six weeks or so for us to land our second client. And we weren’t really prepared for what would happen if it took longer than that. How would we pay the bills if we didn’t bring in new business by January? How long could we continue without work? We considered all the usual ways companies get by when they’re starting out–taking on freelance work, private loans, small business loans, and lines of credit. These were hard questions to answer, and the first of many times we’d have to ask them over the coming months.