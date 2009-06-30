A new antibiotic alternative

We’ve written about Intralytix, NovaBay, and Polymedix—companies developing drugs designed to circumvent the growing problem of antibiotic resistance. Now a hot-off-the-presses study from Nature suggests that anti-inflammatory drugs may prove ideal for treating tuberculosis—one of the most intractable bacterial diseases on the planet.

Instead of actively killing TB

bacteria, the Johns Hopkins scientists who conducted the Nature study

focused on reducing inflammation post-infection, which apparently

hinders progression of the disease. A non-aggressive approach to

controlling bacterial infection might seem like a contradiction in

terms, but hey, if it works, I’ll take it.