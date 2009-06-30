A new antibiotic alternative

We’ve written about Intralytix,
NovaBay, and Polymedix—companies developing drugs designed to
circumvent the growing problem of antibiotic resistance. Now a
hot-off-the-presses study from Nature suggests that anti-inflammatory
drugs may prove ideal for treating tuberculosis—one of the most
intractable bacterial diseases on the planet.
Instead of actively killing TB
bacteria, the Johns Hopkins scientists who conducted the Nature study
focused on reducing inflammation post-infection, which apparently
hinders progression of the disease. A non-aggressive approach to
controlling bacterial infection might seem like a contradiction in
terms, but hey, if it works, I’ll take it.