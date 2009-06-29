Bringing the Twittersphere to Your Content with Tweetboard

Tweetboard , launched by 140 Ware within the last week, is a new micro-forum application that allows you to get closer to the digital universe by bringing the Twitterati to your Website and content. Available for almost any type of Website (WordPress, Blogger, Ning, etc), Tweetboard acts as a pull-out tool for visitors, allowing them to comment on content within the Website with other Twitter users.

Each time someone posts (or replies) via the board on your site, a link back

to the corresponding conversation is appended to their tweet, creating a viral

stream of Twitter traffic to the Website (I’ve uploaded it to the RaceTalk

blog as a reference).

Of course, destination Twitter sites like ExecTweets

have been along for some time, but this is the first time that Twitter

conversations have been customizable for almost any Website. That, combined

with TechCrunch covering the new app today, made Tweetboard a top trending item

on Twitter for the last several days.

In this age where “every

company is a media company,” it should be trending. Ustream’s

integration with Facebook and Tweetboard are leading examples of how

marketers and even publishers can try to infiltrate digital communities – especially

these two (As they say: Fish where the fish are).

Moving forward, Tweetboard hopes to create a similar feature to Ustream’s on Facebook, which will allow tweetboard commenting on specific posts,

pages and streaming video – rather than being generic across the entire Website. This will create even more viral opportunities and personalized conversations.

The one thing that will be interesting to follow is which companies are able to

implement on their main page / homepages. Sure it’s easy to put on a separate

corporate blog (different Website than corporate home page), but will legal

really allow companies to put it on other content-focused pages within their

corporate Website? I would hope so, but in reality I know how sensitive

companies are to giving consumers this type of control. Skittles illustrated far too well,

what could go wrong.

Given that, I think that publishers (newspapers, magazines, etc) will be given more leeway than

marketers with implementing on core pages. Now let’s see how long it takes them

to implement.