Bringing the Twittersphere to Your Content with Tweetboard

Tweetboard, launched by 140 Ware within the last week,
is a new micro-forum application that allows you to get closer to the digital
universe by bringing the Twitterati to your Website and content. Available for
almost any type of Website (WordPress, Blogger, Ning, etc), Tweetboard acts as
a pull-out tool for visitors, allowing them to comment on content within the Website with other Twitter users.
Each time someone posts (or replies) via the board on your site, a link back
to the corresponding conversation is appended to their tweet, creating a viral
stream of Twitter traffic to the Website (I’ve uploaded it to the RaceTalk
blog as a reference).
Of course, destination Twitter sites like ExecTweets
have been along for some time, but this is the first time that Twitter
conversations have been customizable for almost any Website. That, combined
with TechCrunch covering the new app today, made Tweetboard a top trending item
on Twitter for the last several days.
In this age where “every
company is a media company,” it should be trending. Ustream’s
integration with Facebook and Tweetboard are leading examples of how
marketers and even publishers can try to infiltrate digital communities – especially
these two (As they say: Fish where the fish are).
Moving forward, Tweetboard hopes to create a similar feature to Ustream’s on Facebook, which will allow tweetboard commenting on specific posts,
pages and streaming video – rather than being generic across the entire Website. This will create even more viral opportunities and personalized conversations.
The one thing that will be interesting to follow is which companies are able to
implement on their main page / homepages. Sure it’s easy to put on a separate
corporate blog (different Website than corporate home page), but will legal
really allow companies to put it on other content-focused pages within their
corporate Website? I would hope so, but in reality I know how sensitive
companies are to giving consumers this type of control. Skittles illustrated far too well,
what could go wrong.
Given that, I think that publishers (newspapers, magazines, etc) will be given more leeway than
marketers with implementing on core pages. Now let’s see how long it takes them
to implement.