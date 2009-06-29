7 Interesting Storytellers to Follow on Twitter

Think Twitter’s 140-character limitation deters storytellers from tweeting? Think again. Tip: follow these 140’s by grabbing their rss feed.

Keeping in the spirit of Twitter, I’ll post the following as “tweets.”

1. Terrance Gargiulo @makingstories

Author, speaker. Shares thought-provoking ideas on empowering ourselves through story. Tweets interesting and re-tweetable quotes.

2. Sean Buvala @storyteller

Funny, engaging and conversational. Sean’s tweets are packed with enough variety to keep you coming back for more.

3. Kathy Hansen @kat_hansen

Prolific blogger/author. Focuses on telling stories for career development. Unearths amazing sites on story. Also tweets @astoriedcareer

4. Storytellin’ @storytellin

Ongoing collection of Delicious bookmarks on storytelling and links are updated regularly. Features a wide variety of news.

5. Smithmag @smithmag

The king of six-word stories. Period.