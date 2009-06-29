7 Interesting Storytellers to Follow on Twitter

Think Twitter’s 140-character limitation deters storytellers from tweeting? Think again. Tip: follow these 140’s by grabbing their rss feed.
Keeping in the spirit of Twitter, I’ll post the following as “tweets.”
1. Terrance Gargiulo @makingstories
Author, speaker. Shares thought-provoking ideas on empowering ourselves through story. Tweets interesting and re-tweetable quotes.
2. Sean Buvala @storyteller
Funny, engaging and conversational. Sean’s tweets are packed with enough variety to keep you coming back for more.
3. Kathy Hansen @kat_hansen
Prolific blogger/author. Focuses on telling stories for career development. Unearths amazing sites on story. Also tweets @astoriedcareer
4. Storytellin’ @storytellin
Ongoing collection of Delicious bookmarks on storytelling and links are updated regularly. Features a wide variety of news.
5. Smithmag @smithmag
The king of six-word stories. Period.
6. Shawn Callahan @unorder
Interesting insights and thoughts on the role of storytelling in business.
7. Nick Morgan @nfrodom1
Communications coach/author of “Trust Me.” Encourages leadership thru better communications, gestures, listening, speaking. Wonderful tips!
BONUS: Story Corps @storycorps
NPR’s partner in storytelling. Remarkable tagline: “Our mission is to honor and celebrate one another’s lives through listening.”
Want to discover more people?
Follow the #storytelling trend to discover story-related messages.
Over to you. Who do you follow in the story world? Any filmmakers? Authors? Journalists? Photojournalists?
Veteran corporate filmmaker Thomas Clifford believes remarkable organizations deserve remarkable films. He helps Fortune 100’s and non-profits breathe life into their messages and stories.
Blog: http://www.DirectorTom.com
Twitter: https://twitter.com/ThomasClifford