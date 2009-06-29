Carnivorous LCD Clock Is Powered by Bugs

For times when solar or grid power just won’t do, consider this bug-powered LCD clock from U.K.-based designers James Auger and Jimmy Loizeau. The prototype clock contains a flypaper-equipped roller with a scraper at its base that sends captured insects tumbling into a microbial fuel cell. Bacteria digests the flies and creates chemical changes that allow the cell to extract energy, which is used to power the clock and keep the roller moving.

The LCD clock is only one of five carnivorous robots designed by Auger and Loizeau. Others include a coffee table mouse trap and a lampshade insect-powered robot. According to the pair, the robots are meant to be both useful and entertaining. The designers haven’t revealed any plans to bring the carnivorous bots to market, but they probably won’t be able to make much progress without an outcry from fly-defending PETA.

Check out the robots in action below.

[Via New Scientist and Popular Science]