Patagonia’s Underwear: Designed for Exposure [video]

One day, Yvon Chouinard, the enterprising founder of Patagonia, told his product design team to free the company’s underwear from wasteful plastic and cardboard packaging. His staff balked–he was told to expect failure. He pressed on with the changes anyhow, because it was the right thing to do. The change in packaging inspired the company to take a fresh approach to the way it markets and sells under garments, and instead of the predicted failure it resulted in a huge jump in sales. He tells the complete story in this video clip, recorded during his recent visit to Fast Company‘s offices.