Why Bernard Madoff is NOT a symbol of our times

Lots of attention will be paid this week to the sentencing of Bernard Madoff, and rightfully so. There are no words for his actions. He was epic in his perfidiousness. His behavior was monstrous.

But when we talk as business people about the times we are living in, we do ourselves a disservice if we pay too much attention to the 71-year-old former chairman of the NASDAQ who pulled off one of the largest investors frauds of all time. Sure, Madoff was a creature of Wall Street who lied to his investors, betrayed the trust of his friends and disgraced his family.

But Madoff is not to our times what Enron was to 2001. He is not a symbol of the collapse of Wall Street, the global financial crisis, greed, dishonesty or anything else. He is one-of-a-kind. Thank goodness.

If we pay too much attention, we risk missing the bigger or more important story of how the U.S. wound up in the longest recession since the 1930s. There’s no one company and no one person whose story summarizes the economic crisis we are still struggling to overcome. Our problems are wider, deeper and rooted in a crisis of values that has affected thousands if not millions of people, very few of whom were crooks or thieves.

Consider the chain of poor decisions that led up to the collapse of housing prices across the country. People borrowed money to buy homes, unsure if they could pay it back. Lenders were reckless, pushing money out of the door and inventing products like NINA (no income, no asset) loans. Investment banks packaged the loans into complex financial instruments, the collateralized debt obligations that we’ve heard a lot about. The ratings agencies carelessly certified those mortgage bonds as safe and sound. Global investors chasing high yields bought in. Regulators turned the other way.

Then the house came tumbling down.

During each one of these transactions, people were disconnected from values. They didn’t stop to ask themselves some fundamental questions: Am I doing the right thing? Am I creating sustainable value? Am I behaving in ways that will benefits others, as well as benefit me?