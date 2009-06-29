Dwell and Marmol Radziner’s Slick Prefab House, but Will It Sell?

Over the weekend, Dwell, the design magazine, wrapped up is “Dwell on Design” conference, and unveiled the newest project in its own line of prefab homes: The Skyline series, designed by Marmol Radziner.

The Skyline series offers six floor plans, which can be mixed and matched based on the layout the home builder desires, from two to six bedrooms. Meant as an “urban retreat,” they feature floor-to-ceiling windows and expansive outdoor decks–in other words, blurred boundaries between outdoor and indoor, which have always been a calling card for California modernists.

The home is also green, made with insulated glass, sustainable woods, energy efficient appliances, and an optin for solar panels wired to the grid. The homes are delivered complete to the building site, thus lowering building waste, while the prefab element eliminates custom-design fees.

Sounds awesome, right? But the market has been decidedly ambivalent about prefab homes, despite their cost-savings and green bonafides. Exhibit A: The recent closing of Michelle Kaufmann’s iconic prefab company. There’s at least one reason to think Dwell and Marmol might fare better: Marketing has always been a problem with prefab homes, and Dwell, with its magazine, offers some of the best built-in marketing in the business. Time will tell if the partnership, which always looked brilliant on paper, bears out.