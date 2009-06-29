Twitterbursts: It’s Not About The Tools; It’s All About The Tools

Humans have conveyed short messages, rife with meaning, for over thirty thousand years . Smoke signals have traversed the airways. Expressive quips filled Seinfeld’s show . At all stages and ages, we burst forward.

Up, dada.

Look at my train.

No, no, no.

Keys please.

Outta here.

How cool is that?

I do.

Be back before dinner.

The flight was canceled?!

Rest in peace.

Apparently people just don’t notice how little is said while so much is conveyed. Why else would so many call the slew of Web 2.0 and Enterprise 2.0 social messaging tools revolutionary?

Consumer-facing Twitter and corporate-ready Socialtext, Socialcast, and Yammer (to name a few) are noteworthy, evolutionary, and crazy cool. They amplify voices and net people-picked answers fast. They can even update our collaboration capacity; improving our mindfulness by encouraging us to ask ourselves consistently, “Is this something I should share?”

What they do, though — enable sharing micro-bursts with interested people — has existed for ages, though. Literally. What’s new is how they help us do it (forcing compactness and distributing to portable devices) and who we share with (often previous strangers who share our passions).

As the father of general semantics, Alfred Korzybski said, in tweet-like-fashion, “The map is not the territory.”

Twitter is no more game changing than BMX racing’s appearance as an Olympic sport.