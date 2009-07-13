advertisement
WorldComp ’09

1 minute Read
Warning: computer overload. The 2009 World Congress in Computer Science, Computer Engineering, and Applied Computing is actually 22 different conferences, drawing 2,500 attendees, all held simultaneously at one location and sprawling across topics from bioinformatics to virtual reality to embedded systems. What
struck us about the conference, though, wasn’t the diversity but the
lack of it: According to the premeeting agenda, not a single one of the 27 featured speakers and instructors is female. — ZW

Mon, July 13
WorldComp ’09
Las Vegas

