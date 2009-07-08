One tip to avoid the spread of infectious diseases: Don’t gather in confined spaces.
Like, you know, a ship at sea. (We haven’t forgotten all those news
stories about the stomach-churning, disinfectant-resisting norovirus.)
This conference-on-a-cruise about contagion and bugs is aimed at the
continuing education of physicians and nurses. The unintentional
takeaway? Do as your docs say, not as they do. — Kate Rockwood
Sun, July 12
Cover Your Mouth
Infectious Disease Cruise Conference
7 days/6 nights, from Seattle
Have an event to share? Email calendar[at]fastcompany[dot]com
Visit the FC Now Blog or Calendar App for more events.