Infectious Disease Cruise Conference

One tip to avoid the spread of infectious diseases: Don’t gather in confined spaces.

Like, you know, a ship at sea. (We haven’t forgotten all those news

stories about the stomach-churning, disinfectant-resisting norovirus.)

This conference-on-a-cruise about contagion and bugs is aimed at the

continuing education of physicians and nurses. The unintentional

takeaway? Do as your docs say, not as they do. — Kate Rockwood