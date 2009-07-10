The UFC has evolved considerably since the late 1990s, when Senator John McCain likened its battles to “human cockfighting.”
Today, the professional mixed-martial-arts league discourages “eye
gouging of any kind,” “stomping a grounded opponent,” and “clawing,
pinching, or twisting the flesh.” It’s also more popular than ever:
Spike TV’s “Fight Nights” lure at least 900,000 advertiser-coveted 18-
to 34-year-old males and more than 1.5 million total viewers. And this
expo, where fans will be able to meet fighters, is expected to draw
thousands. Ready to rumble? –– DM
Fri, July 10
Knock Out
Ultimate Fighting Championships Fan Expo
Las Vegas
