Ultimate Fighting Championships Fan Expo

The UFC has evolved considerably since the late 1990s, when Senator John McCain likened its battles to “human cockfighting.”

Today, the professional mixed-martial-arts league discourages “eye

gouging of any kind,” “stomping a grounded opponent,” and “clawing,

pinching, or twisting the flesh.” It’s also more popular than ever:

Spike TV’s “Fight Nights” lure at least 900,000 advertiser-coveted 18-

to 34-year-old males and more than 1.5 million total viewers. And this

expo, where fans will be able to meet fighters, is expected to draw

thousands. Ready to rumble? –– DM