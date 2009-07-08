Most global-poverty workshops share a tedious format — lots of
yakking, little action. But at this monthlong MIT-organized event,
delegates won’t just lament third-world woe; they’ll create real
devices to improve life for the bottom billion.
At last year’s summit, inventors from 20 nations built 10 cheap,
low-tech prototypes, including a hand-cranked machine for grinding
corncobs into fuel and a chemical-soaked nipple shield that prevents
HIV transmission between a breast-feeding mother and child. Our dream
invention? A device that produces corruption-free leaders. — Theunis Bates
Wed, July 08
Invent
International Development Design Summit
Kumasi, Ghana
Have an event to share? Email calendar[at]fastcompany[dot]com
Visit the FC Now Blog or Calendar App for more events.