International Development Design Summit

Most global-poverty workshops share a tedious format — lots of

yakking, little action. But at this monthlong MIT-organized event,

delegates won’t just lament third-world woe; they’ll create real

devices to improve life for the bottom billion.

At last year’s summit, inventors from 20 nations built 10 cheap,

low-tech prototypes, including a hand-cranked machine for grinding

corncobs into fuel and a chemical-soaked nipple shield that prevents

HIV transmission between a breast-feeding mother and child. Our dream

invention? A device that produces corruption-free leaders. — Theunis Bates

