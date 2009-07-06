advertisement
International Conference on Plants & Environmental Pollution

By Fast Company Calendar1 minute Read
plants and pollution

Let’s not beat around the bush. Fifteen thousand of the world’s medicinal plants are nearing extinction, thanks to pollution caused by population growth and rapid industrialization. Each die-off also produces a ripple effect; for every plant that disappears, scientists estimate that up to 30 more species of flora and fauna are threatened. Fortunately, this ancient city in central Turkey may be a good place to initiate change — it’s the hometown of St. Basil the Great, the patron saint of reformers. — Abha Bhattarai

Mon, July 06
Grow
International Conference on Plants & Environmental Pollution
Kayseri, Turkey

