Independence Day

Happy birthday, America! A 233-year-old needs a lot of candles, and for the fireworks industry, July 4 is Christmas. Over the past decade, the sector has almost tripled to nearly $1 billion in yearly revenue. But not everyone wants you, the consumer, to celebrate with a bang. A few of these fine united states — including Fast Company’s home state of New York — still ban retail fireworks sales. Everyone else, shoot off a bottle rocket for us, will you? — Zachary Wilson

