Fifth International Conference on Tourism

Business travel is expected to drop 5.6% this year, according to the U.S. Travel Association. Academics who study travel (sweet gig, right?) will convene in Greece to discuss the decline. There are only about 100 of them, so their talk, even with airfare and hotel, is pretty cheap and won’t save global tourism. The U.S. isn’t helping either: Our travel industry could shrink by 450,000 jobs in 2009. The ticket, says Gregory Papanikos, head of the Athens Institute for Education and Research, which is hosting the meet, could be China and India, two budding destinations that also have growing middle classes who want — and need — to travel. — Anne C. Lee