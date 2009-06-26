Every year, Sustainable Industries publishes a list of the Top 10 Green Building Products. The magazine chooses the winners based on five criteria: environmental performance, scalability / market impact, innovation, design aesthetic, value, and compatibility with LEED. But besides those commonalities, the winning products, which range from solar collectors to bamboo plywood, share few traits. Check out the winners below.

1. Acadia Combined Heating and Cooling System

The Acadia System maintains 200% efficiency even when outdoor temperatures drop below 0 degrees. At peak functionality, the system saves users 70% in energy costs.

2. ec-H20

ec-H20 technology uses tap water to clean any surface of any substance. It has the potential to save 245 million gallons of water each year if installed in all new floor-cleaning machines.

3. InSpire Wall