advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

The Top 10 Green Building Products

Every year, Sustainable Industries publishes a list of the Top 10 Green Building Products. The magazine chooses the winners based on five criteria: environmental performance, scalability / market impact, innovation, design aesthetic, value, and compatibility with LEED. But besides those commonalities, the winning products, which range from solar collectors to bamboo plywood, share few traits. Check out the winners below.

By Ariel Schwartz1 minute Read
winner

advertisement
advertisement

Every year, Sustainable Industries publishes a list of the Top 10 Green Building Products. The magazine chooses the winners based on five criteria: environmental performance, scalability / market impact, innovation, design aesthetic, value, and compatibility with LEED. But besides those commonalities, the winning products, which range from solar collectors to bamboo plywood, share few traits. Check out the winners below.

1. Acadia Combined Heating and Cooling System 

The Acadia System maintains 200% efficiency even when outdoor temperatures drop below 0 degrees. At peak functionality, the system saves users 70% in energy costs.

2. ec-H20

ec-H20 technology uses tap water to clean any surface of any substance. It has the potential to save 245 million gallons of water each year if installed in all new floor-cleaning machines.

3. InSpire Wall 

advertisement

A transpired solar collector and fresh air heating system, the Inspire can cut heating costs by up to $5 for each square foot of InSpire Wall installed.

4. Kama EEBS Structural Systems

This light gauge metal stud framing system stops thermal bridging and creates an energy-efficient building envelope.

5. Plyboo Pure Bamboo Plywood 

As the name implies, Plyboo is a form of Forest Stewardship Council-certified bamboo plywood.

6. RainTube

advertisement

The RainTube rain gutter filter is made entirely out of post-consumer high-density polyethylene–AKA old milk jugs. 

7. Separett Villa

The Separett Villa is a 100% PVC-free composting toilet that separates solids and liquids. This cuts odor and makes it easier to reuse waste urine for fertilizing and composting. 

8. Serious Windows 

These ultra-efficient windows could potentially eliminate the need for a building’s heating system. At the very least, the windows can cut energy bills by up to 50% monthly.

9. Solatube Daylighting Systems

advertisement

Solatube captures sunlight and redirects it into a tube to bring daylight to parts of a building that otherwise are shrouded in darkness. 

10. Your Old Light Fixture

This winning entry isn’t a product–it’s  a lighting restoration service from Eleek. When the company restores a fixture, it updates wiring to modern codes and installs a new lamp base to make it compatible with CFL and LED bulbs.

[Sustainable Industries via Jetson Green]

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

About the author

Ariel Schwartz is a Senior Editor at Co.Exist. She has contributed to SF Weekly, Popular Science, Inhabitat, Greenbiz, NBC Bay Area, GOOD Magazine and more

More

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life