Cracking the Carbon Code

In the 1950s, government and industry officials said nuclear power would be so cheap, there would be no need to meter it. In other words, electricity would be free. Imagine if that had actually happened (forget for a moment how much radioactive waste would be lying about) and imagine that because of the economic downturn the government decided to start charging for electricity in 2009.

Suddenly, you would look at your company and investment

portfolio with a new lens. Any electricity-hungry businesses would be worth

much less than those that put a premium on efficiency or used renewable energy

like solar and wind power. Stock values would be revised over time as charges

for electricity mounted up. Many previous darlings of Wall Street would be dogs

and vice versa.

Well, we all know that nuclear power was actually too

expensive to continue rather than too cheap to meter, so electricity was never

given away. But in a similar vein, our atmosphere WAS given away – – but is

very soon going to have a price. Smart businesses and investors will now need

to crack “The Carbon Code” to figure out the winners and losers – – and just

how much to adjust their business plans and portfolios.

Companies that are heavily dependent on energy from fossil

fuels will find that a price on carbon, through the cap-and–trade system being

developed in over 30 states and envisioned in the Waxman-Markey bill that’s

making its way through Congress, are worth much less than those with less of a

“carbon footprint”. Energy and resource efficiency will be king.