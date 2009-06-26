The Microgrid Stimulus Package

Via NPR’s Planet Money blog, a savvy reader puts together his own personal stimulus package by becoming part of the microgrid:
Clay from Maryland writes:
I think did everything right. (and I’m pretty lucky) I live
within my means and put 20% down when I bought my home in 1999. I have
a 14-year old truck, a steady job and a 1 mile commute. After this
latest meltdown and the interest rates dropped, I took advantage of the
situation and enacted my very own stimulus program.
Even with the recent drop in home prices, my home is still
worth double what I paid for it. So I got a re-fi (30 yr fixed) and
pulled out some cash. I am now taking advantage of every tax credit and
incentive I can get my hands on — new Energy Star appliances, new
energy efficient heating and a/c units. And to top it off, I’m even
putting on solar panels.
I’ve calculated that
the spending I’m doing now will have a pay-off of about 10 years. After
that the utilities savings are free money. And since all my stuff was
about 20 years old it was time to replace anyway.
I feel that the government is finally putting enough
incentives out there that folks like me with money in the (FDIC
insured) bank and a bit of fiscal savvy are going to get the economy
going again.
I’m even thinking about using my 14-year old truck in the
cash-for-clunkers program to get a Hybrid. Taking yet another few
thousand bucks from Uncle Obama.
Bottom line. There are opportunities out there that I don’t think will be coming our way again anytime soon.
