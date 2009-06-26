The Microgrid Stimulus Package

Via NPR’s Planet Money blog , a savvy reader puts together his own personal stimulus package by becoming part of the microgrid:

Clay from Maryland writes:

I think did everything right. (and I’m pretty lucky) I live

within my means and put 20% down when I bought my home in 1999. I have

a 14-year old truck, a steady job and a 1 mile commute. After this

latest meltdown and the interest rates dropped, I took advantage of the

situation and enacted my very own stimulus program.

Even with the recent drop in home prices, my home is still

worth double what I paid for it. So I got a re-fi (30 yr fixed) and

pulled out some cash. I am now taking advantage of every tax credit and

incentive I can get my hands on — new Energy Star appliances, new

energy efficient heating and a/c units. And to top it off, I’m even

putting on solar panels.

I’ve calculated that

the spending I’m doing now will have a pay-off of about 10 years. After

that the utilities savings are free money. And since all my stuff was

about 20 years old it was time to replace anyway.

I feel that the government is finally putting enough

incentives out there that folks like me with money in the (FDIC

insured) bank and a bit of fiscal savvy are going to get the economy

going again.

I’m even thinking about using my 14-year old truck in the

cash-for-clunkers program to get a Hybrid. Taking yet another few

thousand bucks from Uncle Obama.

Bottom line. There are opportunities out there that I don’t think will be coming our way again anytime soon.

