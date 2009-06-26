Students in Service Great Stories

To-night he sat in Pierre Breault’s cabin, with Pierre at the

opposite side of the table between them, and the cabin’s sheet

iron stove blazing red just beyond. It was a terrible night

outside. Pierre, the fox hunter, had built his shack at the end of

a long slim forefinger of scrub spruce that reached out into the

Barren, and to-night the wind was wailing and moaning over the

open spaces in a way that made Raine shiver. Close to the east was