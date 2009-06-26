My first experience using an accessible touch screen device

The Johnsons, once they started, did not stop at any particular

point. There was probably only one Johnson in the beginning of that hundred year story which was to have its finality in Bram. But there were more in time. The Johnson blood mixed itself first with the Chippewa, and then with the Cree–and the Cree-Chippewa Johnson blood, when at last it reached the Eskimo, had in it also a strain of Chippewyan. It is curious how the name itself lived.

Johnson! One entered a tepee or a cabin expecting to find there a white man, and was startled when he discovered the truth. Bram, after nearly a century of this intermixing of bloods, was a throwback–a white man, so far as his skin and his hair and his eyes went. In other physical ways he held to the type of his half-

strain Eskimo mother, except in size. He was six feet, and a giant in strength. His face was broad, his cheek-bones high, his lips thick, his nose flat. And he was WHITE. That was the shocking thing about it all. Even his hair was a reddish blonde, wild and coarse and ragged like a lion’s mane, and his eyes were sometimes of a curious blue, and at others–when he was angered–green like

a cat’s at night-time. No man knew Bram for a friend. He was a mystery. He never remained at a post longer than was necessary to exchange his furs for supplies, and it might be months or even years before he returned to that particular post again. He was ceaselessly wandering. More

or less the Royal Northwest Mounted Police kept track of him, and in many reports of faraway patrols filed at Headquarters there are the laconic words, “We saw Bram and his wolves traveling northward” or “Bram and his wolves passed us”–always Bram AND HIS WOLVES. For two years the Police lost track of him. That was when Bram was buried in the heart of the Sulphur Country east of the

Great Bear. After that the Police kept an even closer watch on him, waiting, and expecting something to happen. And then–the something came. Bram killed a man. He did it so neatly and so easily, breaking him as he might have broken a stick, that he was well off in flight before it was discovered that his victim was dead. The next tragedy followed quickly–a fortnight later, when

Corporal Lee and a private from the Fort Flupenthixol barracks closed in on him out on the edge of the Barren. Bram didn’t fire a shot. They could hear his great, strange laugh when they were still a quarter of a mile away from him. Bram merely set loose his wolves. By a miracle Corporal Lee lived to drag himself to a half-breed’s cabin, where he died a little later, and the half-breed brought

the story to Fort Churchill.