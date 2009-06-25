Vacation and Work Life Balance by Telle Whitney, CEO, Anita Borg Institute

I leave next Tuesday for a three week vacation in Turkey and Greece. Of course it is crazy busy getting ready, but I am really looking forward to it. For me, my productivity greatly increases if I have some down time, including being disconnected.

At ABI we work with many corporations who strive for a more

diverse and productive workforce. Since

I regularly see how increased hours results in diminished productivity, I was

dismayed by some of the results from our recent study “Climbing the Technical Ladder: Obstacles and Solutions for Mid-Level Women

in Technology”, where it is clear that many employees believe that vacation,

while provided, is discouraged. Some of

the comments we heard include

“Now, I find very guilty in saying I want

vacation. In this role and especially working part-time, I find it very

hard to even tell my boss that this is what I’m expecting to do and this is

what I want to do. I think, you know, I can be equally productive, probably

happier if I get that time off. I don’t think he would say no, either,

but there’s just definitely a mentality. People around you, they don’t

take time off.” – mid-level technical woman

“I don’t think it’s the nature

of the work. I think it’s the way the culture has grown up because I’ve

actually seen the work. I’ve been able to help people balance their lives

a little more and the quality of their work didn’t suffer as a result of

it. It’s mostly and it was true of me when I was much younger there was

kind of a hero mindset that if you’re working a lot of hours and you’re somehow

doing something wonderful. Basically if you’re social life and your work

life are the same then being at work all the time is fine because they’re your

friends.” – high level technical man