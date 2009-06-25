Chevy Volt Pre-Production Prototype Revealed

The plug-in hybrid Chevy Volt just moved a little further from GM fantasy car to reality now that the first pre-production prototype has gone for a test drive. Until now, the Volt’s machinery has been housed in “mules,” or bodies from other vehicles. The pre-production prototype looks similar to the pictures GM released in September with one notable exception: instead of being hidden under the trim piece ahead of the driver’s side mirror, the charge port is covered by a gas cover-like flap on the fender.

The newest prototype was released two weeks ahead of schedule, which bodes well for the Volt’s scheduled release date in November 2010. But don’t hold your breath–the Volt release has been shifted around before. A video of the pre-production prototype in action is below.

[Via Autoblog]