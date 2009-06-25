Seven Movies to Quell the Iranian Revolution, and Seven That Won’t

Yesterday, an anonymous Iranian posted a missive on Salon about life right now in Tehran. There, the state media is apparently dosing the airwaves with lots of Hollywood movies to get people too engrossed to go outside and protest the stolen election. Take a guess at what movies they chose to put on:

In Tehran, state television’s Channel Two is putting on a “Lord of the Rings” marathon, part of a bigger push to keep us busy. Movie mad and immunized from international copyright laws, Iranians are normally treated to one or two Hollywood or European movie nights a week. Now it’s two or three films a day. The message is “Don’t Worry, Be Happy.” Let’s watch, forget about what’s happened, never mind. Stop dwelling in the past. Look ahead.

Never mind that the movie is about overcoming long odds and infinite evil. It makes you wonder: If you were a corrupt state censor, eager to numb the populace into apathy and fully drunk on the idea the media is the solution (and source) of all your problems, what would YOU broadcast on the airwaves?

Here’s a few ideas:

1. Slumdog Millionaire



You know folks, it doesn’t matter if you’re repressed and poor. You could be a MILLIONAIRE!!!