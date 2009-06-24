Advancing Ethical Business Leadership

“Companies are both the cause and the solution of the biggest problems we face, including the financial crisis and climate change. These are man-made commercial crises,” according to Devin Stewart , in a private interview this week. Stewart is the Director of Global Policy Innovations at the Carnegie Council , the “voice for ethics in international policy.”

“The only way we can generate economic growth and opportunity in people’s lives is by unleashing human potential through free markets. The challenge is to create ethical capitalism. That’s what we are trying to promote here at the Carnegie Council,” continues Stewart.

The Carnegie Council achieves its mission through Workshops for Ethics in Business, publications, online videos and podcasts, and the Carnegie New Leaders Program to develop the next generation of outstanding individuals committed to ethics and international affairs.

